Azerbaijan to host CEV EuroVolley 2026 Women

+ ↺ − 16 px

After nine years, Azerbaijan is poised to play host to a major continental volleyball competition. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will welcome six of the teams competing in the pool stage of the CEV EuroVolley 2026 Women.

The CEV EuroVolley 2026 Women matches, jointly hosted by Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Türkiye, will take place in the late summer of 2026, welcoming a total of 24 of Europe’s best teams.

News.Az