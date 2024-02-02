Azerbaijan to host international conference on cyber diplomacy for the first time

Azerbaijan to host international conference on cyber diplomacy for the first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on cyber diplomacy will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, said Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov.

He made the remarks while speaking at the III summit of IT heads of state agencies in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

“This will be the first conference not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region,” Mammadov noted.

He added that the conference is planned to be held in September this year.

News.Az