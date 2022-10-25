Azerbaijan to increase defense expenditures next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will increase defense spending in 2023, according to the bill on the state budget for next year, News.Az reports.

The bill “On the state budget for the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023” was submitted to the country’s Milli Majlis on Tuesday.

According to the bill, strengthening the country's defense capability and ensuring national security remains the main priority areas of the state budget expenditures.

The state budget for next year envisions 5.3 billion manat ($3.12 billion) for these purposes, which is 17.1 percent more than in 2021.

News.Az