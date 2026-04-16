FIFA confirms Iran will compete in 2026 World Cup

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that Iran will “for sure” participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Speaking on broadcaster CNBC, Infantino stated: “Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help,” News.Az reports.

He added that Iran “has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play,” referring to the team’s upcoming matches scheduled to take place in the United States in June.

The FIFA president emphasized that, despite geopolitical tensions in the region, Iran’s qualification entitles it to participate in the tournament, which will proceed as planned.

News.Az