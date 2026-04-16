Nepal launches probe into politicians’ assets

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Nepal has launched a sweeping anti-corruption initiative, with the new government setting up a panel to investigate the assets and property of politicians and public officials.

The move comes under Prime Minister Balendra Shah, a former rapper known as “Balen,” whose reform-driven campaign helped secure a decisive election victory earlier this year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The five-member panel will be led by Rajendra Kumar Bhandari and is tasked with conducting an impartial, evidence-based investigation into wealth accumulation among current and former officeholders.

Officials say the probe will focus on individuals who have held public positions since 2008, when Nepal abolished its monarchy and transitioned to a republic.

Government spokespersons emphasized that the panel’s findings will be implemented through relevant state institutions, although no clear timeline has been announced.

The initiative reflects growing public demand for accountability following recent anti-corruption protests, particularly among younger voters.

Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Shah, had made tackling corruption a central promise during the election campaign, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional political forces.

The investigation could affect hundreds of officials and marks one of the most significant anti-graft efforts in Nepal in recent years, as the government seeks to rebuild public trust and strengthen transparency in governance.

News.Az