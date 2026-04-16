Iran arrests four more suspected Israeli spies

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Iran has announced the arrest of four more suspected Israeli spies.





The announcement came as U.S. officials reportedly discuss possible peace talks with Iran following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28, which have contributed to wider conflict across the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the four individuals linked to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad were detained in Gilan province in northern Iran.

The IRGC said the suspects had allegedly provided Mossad intelligence officers with images and locations of sensitive military and security sites via the internet.

News.Az