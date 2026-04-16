Major refinery in Russia hit by Ukraine drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones have struck a major oil refinery in southern Russia, triggering fires and casualties, according to local officials and media reports.

The overnight attack targeted the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a key energy facility operated by Rosneft and considered one of the country’s largest refining sites, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Residents in Tuapse reported explosions and fires after drones hit fuel storage tanks at the refinery. Open-source reports and local accounts indicated that the facility was set ablaze following the strike.

Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed that an industrial site in the port area was hit, though he did not directly name the refinery. He also reported damage to residential buildings and civilian casualties.

According to officials, two children were killed and several others injured as a result of the attack. Local authorities canceled classes in the city for the day.

The Tuapse refinery has a processing capacity of around 12 million tons annually and plays a significant role in supplying fuel, including products used by Russia’s military.

The strike is part of a broader campaign by Ukraine targeting Russian energy and industrial infrastructure. Ukrainian forces have increasingly focused on oil and gas facilities in recent months, aiming to disrupt supply chains and military logistics.

The attack could not be independently verified at the time of reporting.

Tuapse, located near the Black Sea coast and close to Sochi, has been repeatedly targeted in previous drone strikes, reflecting its strategic importance within Russia’s energy network.

News.Az