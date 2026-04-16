Starbucks blends coffee with AI through new ChatGPT beta integration

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If you like getting your daily cup of coffee from Starbucks, you'll now be able to consult with ChatGPT for your next beverage.

Starbucks said on Wednesday that a new Starbucks app in ChatGPT, now in beta, will help you figure out your next order based on your mood or craving in the moment, News.Az reports, citing cnet.com.

Although you won't be able to order your Starbucks coffee directly through the ChatGPT app, it will suggest drinks and menu items you may enjoy, then direct you to the Starbucks app or website to complete your order.

OpenAI has added a host of other apps you can interact with in ChatGPT since announcing the functionality last year. You can do everything from browsing home listings to designing playlists without leaving the chatbot interface.

You'll be able to use prompts like, "@Starbucks, I want something bright to start my morning," or upload an image to describe your mood and location. Once the menu suggestion appears in ChatGPT, you can start the order through the chatbot and then complete it in the Starbucks app or online.

Paul Riedel, senior vice president of digital and loyalty at Starbucks, said in a statement that Starbucks noticed customers weren't always starting off by looking at the menu. "They're starting with a feeling," he said. "We wanted to meet customers right in that moment of inspiration and make it easier than ever to find a drink that fits." Starbucks said interacting with ChatGPT lets you personalize your order more and discover menu options you never considered before.

(Disclosure: Ziff Davis, CNET's parent company, in 2025 filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging it infringed Ziff Davis copyrights in training and operating its AI systems.)

When I tried out the new feature, I asked it about the oddest beverage combinations you can get at Starbucks. One interesting combo ChatGPT came up with was espresso with lemonade. The AI described another drink as "basically liquid dessert soup," if that's more up your alley.

News.Az