Azerbaijan to join First Caucasus Dairy Congress in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) jointly with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Association of Milk Producers of Ukraine (AMP) will organize the First Caucasus Dairy Congress to take place on March 14, 2017 in Tbilisi, Georgia within the framework of East European Dairy Congress.

The event will draw over 200 participants, including commercial dairy farmers, processors from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and other countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, potential investors, international organizations and Government representatives, AzerTag reports.

The event will offer an opportunity to explore modern technological and business approaches in dairy husbandry development, based on real cases and experience of associations of milk producers’ and farmers from the region. Managers and specialists of the most successful farms from Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and other countries will reveal secrets of their success. Some of them have already reached the production of over 10 thousand litres of milk per cow annually, and it is feasible to achieve similar level of productivity in Georgia.

Within the framework of the Dairy Congress, the key takeaways of the joint FAO and EBRD project “Improving food safety in Georgia's dairy sector through capacity building” as well as recommendations on further development of dairy business will be presented.

On the second day of the Congress, participants will be given an opportunity to visit commercial dairy farms of Georgia where advanced technologies have already been successfully implemented.

The Caucasian International Dairy Congress will set up a platform for sharing knowledge and technologies for farmers and other entities of dairy business in the region, who are interested in the development of modern dairy business.

News.Az

News.Az