Azerbaijan to join ITU Telecom World 2019 in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Innovation Agency of Azerbaijan with four startups including Selcis, Kuleko, Wexplain, Vriendly will join the International Fair and Forum “ITU Telecom Worl

The Azerbaijan national pavilion will be established at the fair and each of Azerbaijani startups will be featured from this venue.

Azerbaijani startups will also participate at the ITU Telecom World Global SME Awards for Small and Medium Enterprises.

ITU Telecom World 2019 is a leading international platform for influential figures from government, industry and tech SMEs to connect, exhibit and explore common challenges, share ideas and build partnerships.

News.Az

News.Az