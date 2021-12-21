Azerbaijan to launch electric buses in Baku by late 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Electric buses will be launched in Baku by the end of 2022, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan's Baku Transport Agency (BTA).

According to the agency, over the past six years, 34 percent of the bus fleet has been replaced by environmentally friendly Euro 6 buses with a CNG engine.

"The goal is to bring this figure to 75 percent and commission electric buses by the end of next year. Compared to buses working on diesel, CNG buses emit 30 percent less carbon dioxide and 32 percent less nitrogen dioxide," the agency said.

"In 2019, the volume of emissions of pollutants from road vehicles decreased by 3 percent (32.5 tons), and per capita - by 5.8 percent (5.9 kg) compared to 2015," the agency added.

News.Az