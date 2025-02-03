Azerbaijan to mark 140th birth anniversary of great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Monday to ensure the solemn celebration of the 140th birth anniversary of great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, who made unparalleled contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Under the order, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences are instructed to develop and implement an action of events to mark the great composer’s 140th birth anniversary, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Cabinet of Minister shall fulfill the issues arising from the presidential order.

Uzeyir Hajibeyli is recognized as one of the most influential figures in Azerbaijani culture, whose multifaceted creativity left an enduring mark on the nation's history. His legacy as a selfless intellectual, dedicated to the cultural progress of society, reflects the literary and cultural renaissance of the Azerbaijani people that began in the early 20th century.

As the founder of the Azerbaijani composition school, Hajibeyli enriched the national musical treasury with innovative forms and genres, blending Eastern and Western musical traditions. His artistic contributions have earned him a prominent place in the world’s musical heritage, elevating Azerbaijani culture on the global stage.

