Azerbaijan to open more trading houses abroad

Azerbaijan intends to significantly expand the number of its trading houses abroad.

The statement came from the Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Rufat Mammadov at the meeting of the Exporters' Club, dedicated to the activities of Azerbaijani trading houses on Aug. 15.

"In the near future Azerbaijan plans to open trading houses in five more countries," the Deputy Minister said. "It is planned to open trading houses in the UAE, Russia, China, Poland and Kazakhstan until the end of 2018."

News.Az


