Azerbaijan to open trade centers in Belarusian regions

Azerbaijan is going to expand the presence of its Trading House in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters after the talks with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on 19 November, BelTA informs.

According to the Belarusian head of state, there is a wide range of Azerbaijani products at the Trading House. “By the way, it is very popular with Belarusian consumers. Therefore, the president of Azerbaijan would like to open its branches in Belarusian oblast capitals,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

Ilham Aliyev said that the Trading House can help Belarusian people learn more about the achievements of Azerbaijan. “Our products are already available on the Belarusian market and sell well,” the president remarked. “We are going to promote our products on the market of Belarus.”

He said that the countries are doing their best to develop industrial cooperation. As an example the head of state cited the assembly of the Belarus tractors in Azerbaijan. More than 10,000 tractors have been produced since 2007.

“This creates new jobs in Azerbaijan, a new sector of industry is created. As a result, our industrial potential is on the rise, it encourages Belarusian manufacturers to share their experience with us, promote their products. Now these products are promoted to the markets of third countries,” the president said. “Today we have agreed to a similar approach in the production of harvesters. Large-scale and highly efficient industrial cooperation is in full swing.”

News.Az

