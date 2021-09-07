Azerbaijan to provide subsidies to farmers engaged in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lump-sum subsidies for crops will be provided to farmers working in Azerbaijan’s territories, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Head of the public relations department of the Ministry of Agriculture Vugar Huseynov said on Tuesday.

According to Huseynov, for each hectare of vineyards planted in liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Gubadly, and Zangilan districts, the entrepreneur will be paid a lump-sum subsidy in the amount of 8,000 manat ($4,700).

"At the same time, the mechanism for subsidizing the sowing of vineyards will also apply to farmers working in Aghsu, Jalilabad, Ismayilli, Gabala, Gobustan, Lerik, Siyazan, Shabran, Shamakhi, Shaki, and Yardimli districts," he added.

Sowing subsidies will not be paid to those entrepreneurs who did not include the results of agrochemical soil analysis in the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS) when declaring about sowing.

News.Az