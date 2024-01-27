Azerbaijan to relocate over 100,000 people to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in next three years - ambassador

Under the state program on Great Return, more than 100,000 people will be relocated to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in the next three years, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu said in an interview with TASS, News.Az reports.

"The return of internally displaced persons to their native lands is implemented as part of the State Program on Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In general, more than 100,000 people are expected to be relocated to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions in the next three years," the ambassador noted.

Polad Bulbuloglu emphasized that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation created new realities not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the entire region.

Highlighting the large-scale restoration works carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories over the past three years, the ambassador said: "Significant financial resources have so far been allocated from the national budget to that end. This is a unique and unparalleled model of swift post-conflict reconstruction implemented by the state at the expense of its own financial resources."

News.Az