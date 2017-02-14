Azerbaijan to take part in World Tourism Forum in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third annual World Tourism Forum will be held at the Istanbul Congress Center on 16-18 February, Report informs citing the foreign media.

During the three-day forum, which will be attended by Ministers of Culture and Tourism of 20 countries, including of Azerbaijan, development of online tourism, policy impact on the tourism industry, study of new trends in this field, tourism's contribution to international sporting events, and a number of other issues will be discussed. The forum will bring together a large number of managers of the tourism industry, investors and politicians from several countries.

Top 100 travel agencies will be announced during the event. According to the results of the forum, travel companies with a high level of service will be awarded for development of the industry in 35 categories.

News.Az

News.Az