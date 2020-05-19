Azerbaijan took timely measures to tackle coronavirus – health minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan took timely measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, due to which only 3,274 cases of infection were recorded in the country with a population of 10 million people, said Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev said at the 73rd WHO Assembly.

According to him, 2,015 of the persons recovered, and death toll accounted for 1.2 percent of the total number of the infected people.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appealed to the nation with ‘Together we are strong!’ slogan. I would like to note that this appeal is also relevant on international level,” he said.

“Only by joining efforts and developing a focused and well-thought-out strategy of actions the pandemic can be defeated. We express our readiness to continue cooperating with international institutions and the international community. I am sure that the valuable opinions and suggestions that have been voiced today by heads of delegations and international organizations, will help defeat the pandemic," the minister added.

News.Az