Dutch lawmakers call for EU–Israel trade deal suspension

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A majority in the Dutch House of Representatives has supported a proposal calling on the government to advocate within the European Union for the suspension of the trade component of the EU–Israel Association Agreement, citing concerns over Israel’s actions in Palestine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Divisions remained within the ruling coalition during Thursday’s parliamentary debate over how strongly to respond.

Coalition parties D66 and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) stated that Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and recent legislative developments raise serious human rights concerns.

These parties have expressed support for exploring measures at the EU level, including the potential suspension of the agreement’s trade provisions.

However, the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), which is also part of the governing coalition, opposes a stronger condemnation of Israel at this stage.

The proposal was supported by a broad cross-party majority, including GroenLinks-PvdA, the Socialist Party, the Party for the Animals, Denk, Volt Netherlands, and the Forum for Democracy.

The adopted motion urges the Dutch government to take a leading role within the EU in pushing for the suspension of the agreement’s trade component.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen is expected to raise the issue with EU member states at the foreign ministers’ meeting on April 21, although any decision to suspend the agreement would require consensus among all member states.

The EU–Israel Association Agreement, which came into force in 2000, includes a clause stating that cooperation between the parties depends on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

News.Az