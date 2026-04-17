Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers conclude talks in Istanbul

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Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan in Istanbul on Friday to discuss prospects for the normalisation of relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), where both sides welcomed recent developments aimed at strengthening peace and stability, as well as efforts to establish and expand trade relations, News.Az reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis.

The two speakers also highlighted the role of the IPU Assembly as an important platform for inter-parliamentary cooperation and expressed appreciation for the efforts of IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong in facilitating dialogue between the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments.

They positively assessed contacts between parliamentary delegations within international organisations following a meeting held in Geneva in October 2025, and agreed to continue such engagement.

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining constructive parliamentary dialogue to further build trust between the societies of the two countries.

News.Az