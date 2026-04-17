Azerbaijan, Russia firms sign display production deal

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A new agreement has been signed within the framework of the Azerbaijan–Russia Business Council to launch display production at the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

An agreement has been signed between Technopolis Khimgrad and Next-T on obtaining resident status in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The signing took place within the framework of the Azerbaijan–Russia Business Council.

The document was signed by Vladimir Krikushenko, CEO of Next-T and the NexTouch group of companies, and Ayrat Gizzatullin, CEO of Technopolis Khimgrad.

News.Az