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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced the arrest of a high-profile suspect linked to a massive corruption scandal involving the nation’s flood defense projects.

The individual, who had been the subject of an international manhunt, was apprehended by authorities in Prague following a coordinated effort between Philippine law enforcement and Interpol, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a long-standing investigation into the misappropriation of billions of pesos intended for critical infrastructure meant to protect the archipelago from seasonal typhoons.

The suspect is accused of orchestrating a complex scheme that funneled public funds into private accounts through ghost projects and inflated contracts. This corruption has been blamed for the failure of several flood mitigation systems, which left numerous communities vulnerable during recent extreme weather events. Philippine officials are now working closely with the Czech government to facilitate the extradition process so the individual can stand trial in Manila.

In a public address, President Marcos emphasized his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that no one involved in the theft of public resources would remain beyond the reach of the law. The legal proceedings in Europe are expected to take several weeks, during which investigators hope to gather further evidence regarding other accomplices within the government and private sector. Public pressure has been mounting for a swift resolution, as citizens continue to deal with the devastating environmental consequences of the compromised infrastructure.

News.Az