Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on co-op in protection of cultural heritage

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture signed a Protocol of Intent on cooperation in the protection of cultural heritage.

The Protocol of Intent on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the protection of cultural heritage was signed by TIKA President Serkan Kayalar and head of the Azerbaijani State Service Azad Jafarli was signed during an event held at the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism with the participation of Turkish Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov.

The protocol is aimed at facilitating cooperation and exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of cultural heritage protection. In this context, the experience in this sphere will be exchanged through specialist exchange programs, technical and vocational training, and internship programs.

Azerbaijan will take advantage of Turkey's experience in the restoration and repair of monuments in the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, liberated from occupation as a result of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war in autumn 2020.

The cooperation protocol, besides the projects launched by TIKA for the protection of such cultural heritage sites as the Great Mardakan Fortress and the Mosque of Tuba Shah, covering the lands of the Nagorno-Karabakh region liberated from occupation, will allow implementing projects on a wider scale.

The cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan, fraternal countries with common historical and cultural values, is also planned to be intensified in the field of cultural heritage protection.





