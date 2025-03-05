Azerbaijan, Turkish ministers to attend Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline commissioning ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar are visiting Igdir, Türkiye to attend the commissioning ceremony of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.

"We are in our border city of Igdir with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, for the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline opening ceremony. We started our program by visiting our Governor's Office," Bayraktar wrote on X, News.Az reports.

"We discussed the role of our city in this strategic project and the needs of Iğdır in the field of energy with our Governor, Ercan Turan. I would like to thank our governor for his hospitality," he added.

Igdir-Nakhchivan is a new 85-kilometer (53-mile) gas pipeline that will run from Türkiye's eastern province of Igdir to Sederek in western Azerbaijan, with an annual capacity of 500 million cubic meters.

News.Az