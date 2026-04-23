Central Asia, Azerbaijan agree on climate action plan

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Azerbaijan and Central Asian states have adopted a joint statement to strengthen regional cooperation on climate change, environmental protection, and public health.

The agreement was reached during the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026) held in Astana, bringing together senior officials and health ministers from across the region, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The summit included participation from health ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, alongside Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev.

The joint statement outlines a shared commitment to expanding cooperation on environmental protection, addressing climate-related risks, and improving health outcomes linked to environmental conditions.

Officials emphasized the importance of coordinated regional action as countries face increasing environmental challenges, including climate change impacts, air quality concerns, and sustainable resource management.

The agreement reflects growing regional efforts to align policies and strengthen collaboration on environmental and public health priorities across Central Asia and the South Caucasus.







News.Az