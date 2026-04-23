L’Oréal posts fastest growth in two years

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L'Oréal shares rose around 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales growth, driven by rising demand for premium beauty products across key global markets.

The French cosmetics giant posted 6.7% sales growth, marking its fastest quarterly expansion in two years and signaling continued resilience in the beauty sector despite broader economic uncertainty, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sales were supported by strong consumer demand in major regions including the United States, China, and Europe, where shoppers increased purchases of premium haircare products and fragrances.

The company said its performance reflected solid brand momentum and ongoing strength in its luxury and high-end product lines, which continue to outperform mass-market segments.

Despite concerns over global consumer confidence—partly linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East—L’Oréal said it remains optimistic about future growth, citing the continued global appeal of beauty and personal care products.

The latest results reinforce the company’s position as one of the strongest performers in the global cosmetics industry, with investors responding positively to signs of sustained demand and pricing power.

News.Az