Aircraft hits power lines before crashing in parking lot in California - VIDEO

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The airport has previously faced public scrutiny following a series of aviation incidents in recent years. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about safety due to multiple crashes in the surrounding area, including past accidents involving nearby train tracks and residential zones.

A dramatic video has captured the moment a small aircraft clipped power lines before crashing in Pacoima, California, leaving a 72-year-old pilot critically injured but alive after being pulled from the wreckage by bystanders, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident involved a Cessna 2007 aircraft registered to a local flight school. The plane was reportedly returning to Whiteman Airport when it struck power lines during its approach, triggering a large spark before crashing upside down into a parking lot near San Fernando Road and Van Nuys Boulevard.

Witnesses rushed to the scene immediately after impact. Several good Samaritans lifted parts of the wreckage to rescue the pilot, who was pulled from the aircraft alive and transported to hospital in critical condition.

ABD’nin Kaliforniya eyaletine bağlı Pacoima’da küçük bir uçak elektrik hatlarına çarparak alevli patlamaya neden oldu.



72 yaşındaki pilotu uçağın enkazından çevredeki vatandaşlar kurtardı.pic.twitter.com/smBY3uiEre — XpressTR (@XpressTR) April 22, 2026

Video footage circulating online shows the moment of impact, highlighting how the plane made contact with overhead lines just before the crash.

However, aviation officials and supporters of the airport have defended its safety record. Advocates say Whiteman Airport operates under strict federal aviation standards, while aviation experts note that general aviation airports regularly experience incidents but maintain overall regulated safety systems.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, including whether mechanical issues, pilot error, or environmental factors contributed to the accident.







News.Az