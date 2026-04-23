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DC Studios reveals gruesome body-horror trailer for Clayface - VIDEO

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DC Studios reveals gruesome body-horror trailer for Clayface - VIDEO
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

DC Studios has officially entered the horror genre with the release of the first teaser trailer for Clayface, a R-rated body-horror film set within James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

Directed by James Watkins (Speak No Evil) and co-written by horror veteran Mike Flanagan, the film stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, a rising Hollywood actor whose face is mutilated in a brutal attack. Desperate to salvage his career, Hagen undergoes an experimental scientific procedure that transforms his body into a malleable, clay-like substance, News.Az reports, citing LA Times.

The trailer, set to a distorted version of The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??", focuses on the visceral and grotesque nature of Hagen’s transformation.

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Footage reveals a descent into madness as Hagen’s face melts and reshapes, culminating in a haunting final shot of him wiping away his own facial features while sitting in a bathtub.

The film, which also stars Naomi Ackie and Max Minghella, is described as a "Jacobean tale" of revenge and lost identity. Clayface is scheduled to hit theaters on October 23, 2026, positioning it as a major horror release for the Halloween season.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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