News
Igdir-nakhchivan Gas Pipeline
Tag:
Igdir-nakhchivan Gas Pipeline
Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline: A strategic leap in Türkiye-Azerbaijan partnership – INTERVIEW
08 Mar 2025-14:20
Ilham Aliyev: Today, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are implementing major projects
05 Mar 2025-20:05
Azerbaijan, Turkish ministers to attend Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline commissioning ceremony
05 Mar 2025-16:19
Azerbaijan, Türkiye to commission Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline this year
14 May 2024-16:43
Construction of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline continues: Azerbaijani minister
21 Dec 2023-07:38
President of Türkiye: Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline project will contribute to energy security of Europe
25 Sep 2023-16:36
President Ilham Aliyev: Construction of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will give new impetus to our relations
25 Sep 2023-13:04
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye attend groundbreaking ceremony for Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline
25 Sep 2023-12:47
Construction of Turkish part of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will begin soon: Azerbaijani minister
30 Mar 2023-02:50
