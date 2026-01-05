Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Türkiye agree on long-term gas deal

Photo: AzerNews

Türkiye has reached an agreement with Azerbaijan on a new long-term natural gas supply contract totaling 33 billion cubic meters, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.

According to Bayraktar, the gas will be supplied from Azerbaijan’s Absheron field. The agreement is set for 15 years and provides for annual deliveries of 2.25 billion cubic meters, with overall supplies expected to continue into the 2040s, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The minister said the final stage of negotiations has already been completed and that the signing of the relevant documents is expected in the near future.

Bayraktar described the deal as a long-term gas supply contract at an acceptable price, noting that it will strengthen Türkiye’s energy security and elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.

He also said that 2026 will be a key year for Türkiye in terms of new exploration activity. Planned drilling operations are set to take place in the central and eastern Black Sea regions, with specific locations already identified.


