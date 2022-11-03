Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull investment opportunities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with Chairman of the All Development Businessmen and Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (TÜMKIAD) Nihat Tanrikulu in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as investment opportunities and organization of joint events.

News.Az