Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for IT cooperation

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates discussed prospects for IT cooperation.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and UAE Ambassador to Baku Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, News.Az reports.“The meeting focused on exploring prospects for IT cooperation between the two countries and discussed preparations for the COP29, scheduled to take place in Baku,” Minister Nabiyev said on X.

