Azerbaijan, UAE hold second consular consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted the second consular consultations between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department, while the UAE team was headed by Rashed Nadhar Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department, News.Az reports, citing Report.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of consular cooperation, including the possibility of signing new bilateral agreements. They also exchanged views on recent innovations, such as the digitalization of consular services, and explored ways to expand collaboration and apply best practices mutually.

The talks highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in migration, justice, border security, internal affairs, education, social affairs, and other sectors.

Both countries agreed to hold the next round of consular consultations in 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

News.Az