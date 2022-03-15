Azerbaijan, UAE’s Masdar ink MoUs on renewable energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and UAE’s Masdar company signed four memorandums of understanding on cooperation in renewable energy productions.

The documents were signed on Tuesday in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the press conference held following groundbreaking ceremony for the Garadagh solar power plant with a capacity of 230 megawatts.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in integrated offshore renewable energy was signed by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

A memorandum of understanding in renewable energy sources and energy efficiency was inked by Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Hijran Valehov and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Furthermore, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Investment Company Ulvi Mansurov and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi signed a memorandum of understanding in electricity production from municipal solid waste.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in renewable and clean energy in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions was also signed.

The document was signed by Director of the State Renewable Energy Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy Tabriz Ammayev and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

News.Az