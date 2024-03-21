Azerbaijan, UK mull various aspects of energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with Andrew Bowie, UK Minister for Nuclear and Renewables at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on Azerbaijan's contributions to energy security, various aspects of cooperation between the two countries in this field, as well as upcoming events and projects within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Both sides emphasized the importance of developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, founded on mutual respect and beneficial cooperation. They also underscored the necessity of concerted efforts to further strengthen these strategic relations.

The parties highlighted that in addition to their long-standing strategic cooperation in the extraction and export of oil and gas, there are significant prospects for collaboration between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in the field of alternative energy. Discussions during the meeting focused on Azerbaijan's considerable potential for solar and wind energy generation, ongoing projects in this field, as well as efforts to establish green energy zones. Specific attention was given to the progress of the project to construct a 240 MW solar power plant (in the Jabrayil district), which is being implemented jointly with bp.

Furthermore, Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's plans and priorities for chairing COP29. Both sides emphasized the importance of joint efforts in combating climate change.

News.Az