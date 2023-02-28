Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss prospects of cooperation in field of transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Gummatov met with MPs of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, Co-Chairman of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group Volodymyr Kreidenko, members of the Group Anton Shvachko and Nikolai Galushko, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

The discussions were mainly concerned with the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the fields of transport infrastructure, cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor, e-government, and innovation.

The Deputy Minister provided insight into the transport infrastructure projects implemented in the liberated territories, including progress achieved for the Zangezur corridor.

Azerbaijani MP, Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary relations, Rufat Guliyev also attended the meeting.

