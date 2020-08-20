Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade exceede half a billion US dollars this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Import and export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine made up $519 million in January- July of this year, according to Ukraine`s State Statistical Committee.

Exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $273 million, while imports amounted to $246 million in the first seven months of 2020, official figures suggest.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second-largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. Trade between the two countries exceeded $800 million in 2019.

