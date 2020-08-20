Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade exceede half a billion US dollars this year
- 20 Aug 2020 23:25
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 151373
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-ukraine-trade-exceede-half-a-billion-us-dollars-this-year Copied
Import and export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine made up $519 million in January- July of this year, according to Ukraine`s State Statistical Committee.
Exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $273 million, while imports amounted to $246 million in the first seven months of 2020, official figures suggest.
Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second-largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. Trade between the two countries exceeded $800 million in 2019.
(c) AzerTag
News.Az