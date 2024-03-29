Azerbaijan, UNDP mull co-op agenda, opportunities for partnership within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the UNDP Acting Resident Representative in the country, Alessandra Roccasalvo, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the cooperation agenda and opportunities for partnership between Azerbaijan and the UNDP within COP29, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“During the meeting with Alessandra Roccasalvo, UNDP

Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, our discussions focused on the agenda of the cooperation between the organization and our country. We addressed: the adoption of financial mechanisms for sustainable development; prospects for projects aimed at increasing investments in energy efficiency; opportunities for partnerships within COP29,” the minister said.

