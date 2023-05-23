Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, UNICEF mull prospects for educational cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has met with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Azerbaijan Alex Heikens, News.Az reports. 

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF in the field of education.


