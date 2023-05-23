Azerbaijan, UNICEF mull prospects for educational cooperation
- 23 May 2023 01:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184985
- Science
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-unicef-mull-prospects-for-educational-cooperation Copied
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has met with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Azerbaijan Alex Heikens, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNICEF in the field of education.