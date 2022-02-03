Azerbaijan unveils plans for gas supply to Italy in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is expected to supply 7.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy this year, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We talked about the contributions of TAP to the gas consumption in this country with Vannia Gava, the deputy minister of Ecological Transition of Italy. This year 7.4 billion cubic meter of gas will be exported to Italy,” the minister tweeted.

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has supplied 6.8 standard cubic meters of gas to Italy from December 21, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az