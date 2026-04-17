Investigation launched after woman's body found in central Athens apartment courtyard

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Police are investigating all scenarios after a woman’s body was discovered in a residential building, with a man questioned as authorities await autopsy results.

A woman was found dead Friday morning in a residential building courtyard in central Athens, News.Az reports, citing Tovima.

Authorities discovered the woman unconscious in the open-air space of an apartment building, triggering an immediate response from police units, which sealed off the area to gather evidence and take witness statements.

According to police sources, investigators quickly focused on a short-term rental apartment located within the same building. A man was brought in for questioning and taken to the Attica Police Headquarters, where he is being examined as part of the preliminary investigation. Officials are working to determine his potential connection to the incident. Police are exploring all possible causes of death, including criminal activity, an accident, or other factors.

Authorities consider the findings of the forensic examination crucial to clarifying what happened. The autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause of death and whether the fall resulted from foul play or other circumstances.

News.Az