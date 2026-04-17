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Tokyo shares slip after record Nikkei rally

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Tokyo shares slip after record Nikkei rally
Source: Reuters

Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday as investors took profits following the previous session, when the benchmark Nikkei index reached a record high, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell by 1,042.44 points, or 1.75 percent, from Thursday to close at 58,475.90.

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The broader Topix index also declined, finishing down 53.65 points, or 1.41 percent, at 3,760.81.

The market was mainly pressured by selling in heavyweight technology shares, which had helped push the Nikkei close to the 60,000 level on Thursday.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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