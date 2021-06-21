Azerbaijan unveils top export market among EU countries in January-May 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-May of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggest that Italy, Spain, and Portugal were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first five months of 2021.

The volume of export with Italy made $2.730.9 billion, while it amounted to $342.3 million with Spain and $193.6 million with Portugal, according to official figures.

