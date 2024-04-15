Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cooperation agenda, regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a working visit to Uzbekistan, was received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov praised the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the two fraternal countries that share common history, culture and religion, as exemplary.

He also hailed the enhancement of multifaceted relations between the two countries in political, economic, trade, transport and communications, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

The parties underscored the need to expand cooperation based on mutual support and solidarity within regional and international organizations, especially within the Organization of Turkic States.

FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan will host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year. He affirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness for cooperation in holding joint events within the COP29.

The meeting also saw discussions on other issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region.

News.Az