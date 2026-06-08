Civil Contract leads in Armenia election with over 50% of counted votes

Civil Contract leads in Armenia election with over 50% of counted votes

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Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party is leading Armenia’s parliamentary election, according to preliminary results released after the counting of 864,643 ballots from 1,354 of the country’s 2,005 polling stations.

The Central Electoral Commission said Civil Contract had received 434,562 votes, or 50.83% of the ballots counted so far, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

Strong Armenia bloc led by Samvel Karapetyan was in second place with 201,006 votes, or 23.51%, while former President Robert Kocharyan’s Armenia Alliance secured 80,937 votes, or 9.47%.

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Several other parties and alliances received smaller shares of the vote, including Prosperous Armenia, Wings of Unity, Bright Armenia, the Armenian National Congress and the Republic Party.

Election officials reported overall voter turnout of approximately 59% after polling stations closed at 20:00 on June 7.

Vote counting is continuing, with final results expected after ballots from all polling stations have been processed.

News.Az