Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss air defence and energy security
- 1062928
- Politics
-
- Share https://news.az/news/zelenskyy-starmer-discuss-air-defence-and-energy-security Copied
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, where the two leaders discussed efforts to intensify diplomatic initiatives and Ukraine’s current needs.
Zelenskyy said he briefed Starmer on Ukraine’s requirement for additional missiles for air defence systems, as well as equipment needed to protect the country’s energy infrastructure and prepare for the winter season, News.Az reports, citing UNN.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Leaders also coordinated their positions ahead of the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, as well as future meetings of the Coalition of the Willing.
Zelenskyy thanked Starmer for organizing the meeting in the E3+Ukraine format and expressed appreciation for what he described as the United Kingdom’s continued and effective support for Ukraine.
By Leyla Şirinova