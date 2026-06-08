Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss air defence and energy security

Zelenskyy said he briefed Starmer on Ukraine’s requirement for additional missiles for air defence systems, as well as equipment needed to protect the country’s energy infrastructure and prepare for the winter season, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

Leaders also coordinated their positions ahead of the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, as well as future meetings of the Coalition of the Willing.

Zelenskyy thanked Starmer for organizing the meeting in the E3+Ukraine format and expressed appreciation for what he described as the United Kingdom’s continued and effective support for Ukraine.