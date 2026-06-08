Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss air defence and energy security

  • Politics
  • Share
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss air defence and energy security
Photo: UNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a separate meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, where the two leaders discussed efforts to intensify diplomatic initiatives and Ukraine’s current needs.

Zelenskyy said he briefed Starmer on Ukraine’s requirement for additional missiles for air defence systems, as well as equipment needed to protect the country’s energy infrastructure and prepare for the winter season, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Leaders also coordinated their positions ahead of the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, as well as future meetings of the Coalition of the Willing.

Zelenskyy thanked Starmer for organizing the meeting in the E3+Ukraine format and expressed appreciation for what he described as the United Kingdom’s continued and effective support for Ukraine.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      