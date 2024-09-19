Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore joint efforts for Middle Corridor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, met with Zufar Narzullaev, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways JSC, during the railway administration leaders' meeting in Baku on September 19-20. The meeting focused on establishing the International Association "Eurasian Transport Route."

The discussions focused on key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the transportation sector, along with other mutually beneficial topics.The importance of strengthening joint efforts under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by the railway administrations of both countries in June this year, was also emphasized.

