Azerbaijan, Vietnam to hold intergovernmental meeting, business forum

The third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission, along with a business forum, is scheduled to take place in July 2025.

The decision was made during an online meeting between the commission’s co-chairs—Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, News.Az reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

During the meeting, participants emphasized the significance of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership and other agreements signed between Azerbaijan and Vietnam during the visit of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, to Azerbaijan. These documents were recognized as key contributors to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting participants examined potential opportunities for expanding bilateral relations, which have reached the level of strategic partnership, into new areas, as well as fostering trade, economic, and energy cooperation.

It was noted that Azerbaijan, with its abundant energy resources, serves as a regional energy hub, while Vietnam is rapidly advancing in the electricity sector and moving toward a green transition.

Both countries have prospects for cooperation in new technologies, renewable energy, and hydrogen. Also, they expressed the intention to expand cooperation in infrastructure and logistics, personnel training, and exchange of experience.

Additionally, they stressed the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission in strengthening bilateral relations with new areas of cooperation.

The sides also discussed the agenda of the Commission's meeting, covering cooperation in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport, culture, and other sectors, alongside preparatory matters related to the meeting.

