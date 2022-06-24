Azerbaijan will prepare a list of GMO feed products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will develop a list of genetically modified organisms intended for use as feed in the territory of the Republic, as well as feed products containing only genetically modified organisms or containing genetically modified organisms or products derived from genetically modified organisms, News.az reports.

It is reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev today on “Application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“ On Food Safety ”No. 523-VIQ dated May 5, 2022”.

News.Az