Iran's IRGC claims attack on chemical plant in Israel’s Haifa
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it responded to what it described as an “American-Israeli” strike on an Iranian petrochemical site by launching a missile barrage at a similar plant in Israel’s Haifa city, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The IRGC warned further attacks on non-military and energy targets in the region would have consequences for the global economy, for which the United States would be responsible.
By Nijat Babayev