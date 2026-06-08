Iran's IRGC claims attack on chemical plant in Israel’s Haifa

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Iran’s ⁠Revolutionary ⁠Guard (IRGC) said it responded ⁠to what it described ⁠as an “American-Israeli” strike on an Iranian petrochemical site ‌by launching a missile barrage at a similar plant in Israel’s Haifa city, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The IRGC ⁠warned ⁠further attacks on non-military and energy targets ⁠in the region ⁠would have ⁠consequences for the global economy, for which ‌the United States would be responsible.

News.Az